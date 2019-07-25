Three schools coming together to form one band.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One band, one sound. That’s what the new Band Director is working to put on the field at halftime this fall for the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wolfpack Marching Band.

Friday night lights are just around the corner for the three high schools that are coming together to form the Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Which means they’ll be forming one football team, and one marching band.

The woman taking up the mantle of Band Director for the multi-headed high school has the background to make a competitive Wolfpack marching band as well as the staff to do so.

“That’s the biggest thing between all of us. We always want our kids–our students to learn something when they come out of rehearsal. Whether that’s a five-step, a new fingering on their instrument, how to play a new rhythm – even if it’s just how to interact with students and life lessons like that,” Jeannette Aiello, the High School Band Director for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District said.

Step one is merging the three former bands with different musical specialties.

“They were just glad to be getting a new school. Now they all have this big program instead of being smaller bands of 10, anymore,” Aiello said. “They’ll have friends. I encouraged them that, going into the program would make transitioning into this new school with all these new people a lot easier, too. They weren’t alone in this whole situation.”

The prospect of a larger band and a new identity has the new Wolfpack Marching Band pumped for halftimes.

“They know that between all three schools, they can do that. They’ll be able to work together and the staff that I’ve put together wants to have that happen, too,” Aiello said.

Wednesday was the initial rehearsal and there’s still a short time for interested students to join in on the fun. Band camp kicks off the first full week of November for the Wolfpack.

The band will not be participating in competitions this year, but the school district is giving them money to ensure the students are marching in style with new blue and black Wolfpack uniforms.