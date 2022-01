SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people and two dogs were chased out of a home in Schuylkill County Sunday after a house fire.

Approximately 100 firefighters from 20 departments arrived on scene to fight the two-alarm blaze. The cause of the fire was the removal of ashes from a wood stove.

No one was injured in the fire. Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.