Three people, firefighter injured in Lycoming County fire

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A well-known hotel and restaurant in Lycoming County is destroyed by a weekend fire.

Three people were injured in the fire, but if not for fast actions of emergency responders, it could have been much worse.

“It’s not every day that you end up with a rescue like that but it’s good to know that when there is we got guys that can do it and can do it fairly efficiently,” said Chief Matt Fausey with the Citizens Hose Company.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday night, a fire ripped through the Broadway Hotel on South Broad Street with four tenants inside at the time.

“Bad, big flames,” said Richard Dailey of Jersey Shore.

“It’s upsetting when it caught on fire,” said Ann Dailey of Jersey Shore.

When the local fire companies arrived on scene, they learned one of the tenants was trapped inside.

“I couldn’t locate him at first. Was trying to find him. Eventually someone said he’s on the third floor where there was an air conditioner,” said Chief Fausey.



Chief Fausey tells Eyewitness News it was difficult getting through the building being that it’s an old structure. He says the heavy timbers made it tedious.

“It was a pretty good task we got up there and the assistant chief was up trying to talk him to come out and he just kept saying he couldn’t breathe and he couldn’t get out. Eventually we made the decision to just grab a hold of him and pull him out on a little one foot ledge that’s underneath the window,” said Chief Fausey.

Two and a half hours later, the fire was under control. Three people were taken to the hospital, including a firefighter with the citizens hose company, who was treated for a leg injury.

Neighbors say they’re thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“I hope the people find homes and places to live. I feel sorry for them,” said Dailey.

Chief Fausey tells Eyewitness News between Lycoming and Clinton Counties, there were about 18 fire departments that came out to help.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.