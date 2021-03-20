Three people arrested in connection with a child’s death in Monroe County

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Three people are jailed after the death of an infant child in the Poconos. It happened Friday in Barrett Township at an apartment on the 5000 Block of Route 447.

Police arrested the child’s parents, 31-year-old Lamont Bacchus and 29-year-old Amanda Green, both from Delaware and 29-year-old Tony Kristiansen of Canadensis who was also in the apartment.

They are charged with child endangerment and criminal conspiracy.

Bacchus also faces drug charges and a count of simple assault for allegedly attacking Green.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.