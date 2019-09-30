Three of Four Ohio Inmates Captured

Cary, North Carolina (WBRE/WYOU) – Three of the four inmates who escaped a small Ohio jail have been caught in North Carolina.

The inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail Sunday after authorities say they overpowered two female guards with a homemade weapon.

Authorities say the inmates were assisted by at least one person on the outside and stole the vehicle of a corrections officer.

One escaped inmate, Christopher Clemente, was spotted at shopping mall near Pittsburgh.

The mall was evacuated for a short time.

Around 2 a.m. Monday three of the inmates, including Clemente, were arrested at a hotel in the town of Cary, North Carolina.

One of the inmates, Lawrence Lee, III remains on the run.