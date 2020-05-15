Three northern tier counties turning yellow

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Counties in the northern tier are among the ones turning to the yellow phase in one week. Wyoming, Wayne, and Susquehanna Counties.

Good news for all three counties. A sigh of relief. After letters to the governor from local leaders and rallies from residents, the counties are now able to move into the yellow phase.

Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming are among the counties reopening in the yellow phase. Looking at the number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties align while Wyoming’s statistics remain low.

In Montrose, county leaders are glad to see the governor put Susquehanna County on the right track for businesses to reopen and save their company as people return to work.

“We do have a lot of small business and family owned and operated businesses and that’s been a big concern for us. so I am hopeful that their doors will be able to open on the 22nd, next week.” Susquehanna County Commissioner Elizabeth Arnold said.

On Monday, county commissioners held a press conference calling on Governor Wolf to listen and look at the facts as Susquehanna had not had a positive case in more than 14 days. Meanwhile, residents rallied on public square to voice their concerns.

“I think our voices were heard and I am just so grateful that we are moving on today. I know we have to continue to be safe,” Arnold said.

“Rally for Wyoming County” held a rally in Tunkhannock on Thursday also calling on the governor to move the county to the yellow phase. County commissioners wrote letters to the Governor’s office asking to transition into that next phase.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to help these businesses get up and fully open and run to the best of their ability and then we will focus on green,” Wyoming County Commissioner Tom Henry said.

County residents are excited to hear the news, but are asking why it took so long?

“I feel they could have done it all along with the same distancing and same restrictions that Walmart or any of the big box stores had,” Wendy Sweppenheiser of Tunkhannock said.

“There’s so many people that really need to get back to work, myself included. It’s been really hard to just be home,” Darrah Stredny of Tunkhannock said.

Wayne County leaders fighting just as hard. With a business district like Honesdale, many will be able to reopen.

“It’s a very, very good feeling. It provides hope, it provides a pathway to try and get back to normalcy and we are very happy to be in that position,” Wayne County Commissioner Joseph Adams said.