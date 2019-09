(WBRE/WYOU) — The shutdown of Three Mile Island is imminent.

Officials say the plant will stop producing electricity Friday. It comes after a decision in May which made it clear that TMI would not get a financial rescue from the state.

Unit One opened in 1974 and is licensed to operate through 2034. The accident in 1979 left the plant with just one reactor.

No nuclear plant proposed after the accident has been successfully completed and put into operation in the U.S.