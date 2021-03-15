One dead after Lansford fire

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man is dead and several people were taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Carbon County.

The fire broke out on the 300 block of W. Bertsch Street in Lansford around 4:45 p.m. According to the Lansford police chief, a woman with a baby and another child both escaped the fire by jumping out a window.

A third child had to be rescued. The woman and the three children were all taken to the hospital.

According to the police chief, because one person is dead, it is now considered a crime scene.

According to the Carbon County 911 Communication Center, one firefighter was injured with chest pain. Only one house was involved in the fire and it sustained severe damage.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.