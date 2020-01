(WBRE/WYOU) — A fiery crash leaves several people, including a child, injured in Montour County.

An SUV collided with a tractor-trailer around 3:30 a.m. Friday along Interstate 80 eastbound near Danville. The rig overturned in the wreck and burst into flames. The trucker escaped serious injury, however, two adults and a child in the SUV were seriously hurt.

The highway was closed much of the morning but reopened by noon.