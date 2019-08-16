Three injured after Wyoming laundromat fire

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Chaos during a fire response in Luzerne County that left a firefighter, police officer and another man injured.

A quiet night in Wyoming, Luzerne County disrupted by firetrucks and police sirens. Crews were called to the 8th Street Laundromat just after midnight for reports of a fire.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News two fire trucks collided while responding. One firefighter was injured as crews began to work the scene.

Police say 29-year-old Michael Inman was inside the laundromat when the fire broke out. He made it out safely but attempted to re-enter the building looking for his belongings.

“When they pulled him out of the place, he left his wallet and his cell phone in there, so he got his wallet out and he wanted his cell phone. So they’re trying to keep him out. He barged in and got into a scuffle with some of the firemen and two of the police officers,” Wyoming Police Department Chief Christopher Mercavitc said.

When police attempted to escort him from the building, he allegedly engaged in a struggle with an officer, pushing him up against vending machines. After the scuffle, Inman was arrested but continued to act disorderly.

“When they brought him out, he started banging his head against the police car. He split his head open,” Mercavitc said.

While attempting to control Inman, an officer was injured. Both the officer and Inman were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Inman faces several charges including harassment, resisting arrest and public drunkeness.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.