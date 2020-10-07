Three injured after West Hazleton fire

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people were injured after a structure fire in West Hazleton Tuesday evening. Two of them were taken to a hospital.

The call came in at 6:41 p.m. for a fire at 118 East Green Street. Crews were able to contain the flames to the rear porch and the fire was out in about 20 minutes. The rest of the structure sustained heavy smoke damage.

Three people sustained injuries and two were taken to a hospital. The homeowner suffered burns to his hands, a head injury, and smoke inhalation as a result of trying to extinguish the flames. Two neighbors suffered smoke inhalation from attempting to help the homeowner.

The homeowner and one neighbor were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton. The condition for both is unknown at this time.

A fire marshal determined the fire to be accidental in nature.