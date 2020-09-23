Three Hazleton Area Schools receive grants for fresh fruits and vegetables

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The federal government started a grant in 2003 that is aimed at teaching children about eating healthy and to address childhood obesity issues. Any school district can apply for it.

Three schools in our area that qualified this year to receive $45,000-50,000 were: West Hazleton Elementary/Middle, McAdoo Kelayers Elementary/Middle School, Maple Manor Elementary/Middle School.

Barbara Farley, food service director for the Hazleton Area School District said each year a different school in the Hazleton Area School District has been receiving the grant since its inception 2003.

The fruits and vegetables are offered only in the classrooms and teachers do a little lesson plan regarding the daily fruit or vegetable.

