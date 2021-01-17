Three fraternities, one sorority no longer affiliated with Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University officials have severed ties with three fraternities and one sorority.

The university says the Greek organizations violated policy and safety rules including hazing and sexual misconduct.

“Our students know better and they must do better,” Bloomsburg University president Dr. Bashar Hanna said.

Three fraternities, Sigma Iota Omega, Kappa Delta Rho, Lambda Chi Alpha, and one sorority, Chi Theta Pi, are no longer affiliated with Bloomsburg University until at least 2025.

“Any future infraction by any of the remaining university recognized FSL organizations during the spring ’21 semester will result in the immediate disaffiliation for all of these organizations through fall 2025,” Dr. Hanna said.

In December of 2019, Bloomsburg University put a plan in place with reforms they deemed necessary for the fraternity and sorority life on campus, including a zero tolerance for hazing and new policy on risk management and recruitment.

According to the Bloomsburg University institutional hazing report published online, those reforms were allegedly violated multiple times in 2020. The citations include everything from hazing, to sexual misconduct, to a disorderly gathering in August.

“Some folks have said ‘well what if they decide to go underground?’ If they do decide to go underground and are found to be in violation of our university student code of conduct, there’s a potential for punishment ranging from suspension to expulsion from the university,” Bloomsburg University director of communications & media Tom McGuire said.

McGuire says Greek organizations on campus can be beneficial to students and the university, but they must follow guidelines to be effective.

“There are students that do very good things and do a lot of good for the community and so we don’t want to let that, you know, be lost in all of this,” McGuire said.

McGuire says the university will revisit the disaffiliation in 2025. They will see its effectiveness and determine if there is a desire to reinstate them.

Eyewitness News reached out to the disaffiliated organizations and have not heard back from three of them. Lambda Chi Alpha has declined comment.