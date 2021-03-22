Three feet closer: Local superintendents speak about new student guidelines

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Guidelines for classrooms recently changed, allowing students’ desks to be three feet away from each other instead of six feet away.

While students can now be three feet away, they must continue to be six feet away from teachers.

Eyewitness News spoke with superintendent Brian Uplinger, of the Hazleton Area School District, who says that change in guidelines allowed them to bring students back to in person learning full time on April 12.

Some districts aren’t changing their classrooms even with the new guidelines.

Superintendent Janet Serino, of the Wyoming Area School District, says students will be going to a hybrid model starting Tuesday and the students will remain six feet apart at all times.

Tonight, Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy hears what the districts are changing and maintaining on Eyewitness News.