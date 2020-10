HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are displaced after a fire in Hazleton.

The call came in at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Vine Street. The fire was under control by 6:15 p.m.

Both 897 and 899 Vine Street were impacted by the blaze. The Red Cross was called in.