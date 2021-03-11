Three counties sell 22 winning lottery tickets

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two counties in the Eyewitness News coverage area are among the three counties that sold 22 winning lottery tickets.

The 22 winning tickets will split the $3.3 million prize from the Wednesday, March 10 drawing.

The two counties in the Eyewitness News coverage area are Lycoming County and Lackawanna County.

Two lottery retailers in Montoursville, Lycoming County each sold 10 winning tickets. They will receive a $5,000 bonus each for selling the tickets. The two retailers are Your Choice Exxon at 447 Broad Street, and Turkey Hill at 300 Broad Street.

One other ticket was sold in Scranton, Lackawanna County. The location was Convenient Food Mart at 401 Wyoming Avenue.

The final ticket was sold in Pittsburgh. Those two retailers will receive $500 for the winning tickets.