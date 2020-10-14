Three charged after stealing “We support Blakely Police” and election campaign signs

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three women are now facing charges of theft and other related charges, after police say an on duty officer caught them stealing campaign signs.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night on Lincoln Avenue in Blakely. Several President Trump/Vice President Pence and “We Support Blakely Police” signs were stolen.

With the election season heating up, police say they are not surprised by these actions.

“Consider the way things have been happening lately with this election, it’s not shocking to me at all. You see very, very strong opinions on both sides so it does not shock me at all,” said Guy Salerno, police chief with Blakely Police Dept.

Police tell Eyewitness News, the women arrested are around 20-years-old and have been charged. If anyone has had a sign stolen, you are asked to contact police.