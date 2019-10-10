Three charged after robbery

(WBRE/WYOU) — Three Hazleton men are in jail after police say they pistol-whipped a man during a robbery Monday evening.

19-year-old Felix Dini, 18-year-old Rochell Reyes-Cruz, and 19-year-old Wildany Fernandez were arraigned Wednesday morning. Police say they robbed a man and threw him out of a car Monday evening.

They got away with a large sum of cash but were later picked up and identified by the victim. Dini has been charged with robbery, theft, and simple assault.

The other two with conspiracy to commit robbery and theft.