Three arrested in Wilkes-Barre drug bust

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are arrested after a drug bust in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.

According to police, Jacquelynn Bezak, Ivan Torres-Pantojas, and Allen Brady were all taken into custody on narcotics violations. Bezak also faces firearms violations and also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officers seized varying quantities of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, prescription pills, MDMA, along with digital scales and packaging material, a stolen firearm and ammunition from 68 Westminster Street.

Bezak and Torres-Pantojas are held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail, while Brady was processed and released.

