Three arrested after traffic stop in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Hazleton Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Hazleton Police Department, Dashaun Murray, 24, and two juveniles were arrested without incident. Murray and a 17-year-old were wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

The 17-year-old also had a warrant from several felony firearm violations in 2020.

Murray, who is a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a handgun and was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a weapon.

The third occupant of the car, a 14-year-old was wanted by Juvenile Probation. The 14-year-old was in possession of a gun with an obliterated serial number and a large capacity magazine. He was charged with possessing a firearm with manufacturer number altered and possession of a firearm prohibited.

The 17-year-old was found to be in possession of marijuana, pills, and drug paraphernalia. Pending charges for him include possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murray and the 17-year-old were arraigned and denied bail. The 14-year-old was taken to Northampton County Juvenile Detention Facility.