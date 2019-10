(WBRE/WYOU) -- Controversy has surrounded the playing and eventual cancellation of a high school football game that could have pitted two powerhouses against each other. Now everyone involved is waiting to see if they should just move on with their original schedule next week.

The prospect of two undefeated teams, Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area, playing in West Pittston is fading but there is still some hope. Eyewitness News confirmed that Shikellamy has put in a formal request with the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference to play Holy Redeemer, which would free up October 11 for what was a highly anticipated matchup between Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area that was cancelled amongst controversy. Wyoming Area has been through the ringer with planning and are focusing on business as usual.