Threat forces Danville Area High School evacuation

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Montour County school. Students, faculty, and staff were forced from Danville Area High School while investigators searched the property.

According to the Montour County District Attorney’s office, a threat was made to the school around noon on Monday. Students were instructed to wait for their rides in the football stadium, which is adjacent to the high school.

Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis couldn’t provide specific details on the threat at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The school has not made a determination on what will happen tomorrow. Eyewitness News was told administrators will be meeting once the investigation is concluded tonight and will alert parents on what they plan on doing as soon as possible.