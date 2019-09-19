Thousands of Naloxone kits distributed across Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 4,000 Naloxone Kits were handed out in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

The life-saving medications were given away as part of the Stop Overdoses in PA campaign. The State Health Center in Downtown Scranton was one of 95 locations statewide handing out free Naloxone, the medication known as Narcan which is administered in spray form into the nostril to reverse the effects of overdoses.

State officials credit the drug with helping people and EMS providers revive more than 25,000 people in Pennsylvania since 2014.