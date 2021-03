THORNHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, fire crews were on scene of a fierce house fire in Thornhurst Township.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at a house on Elderberry Drive. A neighbor tells Eyewitness News the house is a vacation home for a family from Philadelphia.

According to that neighbor, the homeowners were at the house shortly before the flames broke out. Police have not released any official information at this hour.