THON Weekend 2020

CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The largest student-run philanthropy in the country is underway and rocking in central Pennsylvania.

The annual THON to support families with kids battling cancer kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday night. Hundreds of people took over Bryce Jordan Center for the dance marathon spectacle.

Throughout the weekend, some of the children who’ve battled cancer will join the dancers on the floor. Other pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment in area hospitals are able to join in remotely thanks to technology.

Robots will wheel around the dance floor, giving kids a live, first-person look inside the dancing.

“They’re sort of like iPad on a segway-looking things. When kids in Hershey get on their laptops it’s like a two-way face-time or Skype call that they can just drive around,” THON technology director Dan Herlihy said.

THON wraps up Sunday when the fundraiser will unveil this year’s total donation.

Last year, THON raised $10.6 million and to date, has brought in $168 million since 1977.