Third Thursday celebrates small businesses in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Small businesses have gone through so much uncertainty during the pandemic.

But in one part of Lackawanna County, female entrepreneurs joined forces to make a difference in their town.

Downtown Olyphant buzzed with excitement for the borough’s Halloween-themed “Third Thursday” celebration. The free community event is the brainchild of Kim Evans, owner of “TheKimmy Boutique” on Lackawanna Avenue.

“My goal has been to jump start some businesses that didn’t really get a great chance to get some traction when the world was on pause,” Evans said.

Evans is one of the many female entrepreneurs who opened a small business in the Queen City during the pandemic.

“This is something else that all of us girls just conjugated down here into this area and the downtown small local business is back to life again,” Design 2 Consign Boutique owner Marisa Fabri said.

“I think it’s fabulous the way the women in this community have come together and have basically taken over Olyphant,” Deliah & David Children’s Couture Boutique co-owner Lisa Maiolatesi said.

While they’ve all faced challenges along the way, these empowered women are on a mission to revitalize the area through their passions. From clothing to crafting, they each offer something unique.











“This is actually a place in the community that you can come to learn how to do a craft. And if you like it, you try out the Cricut before you buy it. They are expensive. So, if you want to try it out it’s all about using the computer to make the machine do what you want it to do,” Eyes Creative Craft Studio owner Eileen Evanina said.

All of them took a risk that they say is worth the reward.

“When someone buys something that you picked out and they love and they’re so proud and so happy, that’s what this is about,” Tags-On Boutique owner Julie Kissell said.