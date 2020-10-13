Third party mail-in ballots versus the real mail-in applications

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The general election is three weeks from today and questions are still being heard about applications for mail-in ballots that are sent by third party organizations.

The PA Department of State also has an important message regarding mail-in voting:

The Department of State supports any efforts to encourage participation among eligible voters. Still, we urge registered voters to use the Department’s online ballot application at www.votesPA.com.

The online application is faster and more secure. It eliminates mailing time by instantly forwarding the application to the proper county election office. The electronic application also saves significant amounts of time and labor for county election offices that process the applications.

Such mailings from outside organizations or political parties are confusing to people, some of whom think they are receiving a ballot, when they are actually receiving an application. In the past, it was common for various organizations to mail voter-registration applications, but this year we are finding that the organizations are mailing ballot applications instead. Typically, the applications are pre-addressed to the recipient’s county election office, so that recipient can easily mail the application to the correct county address if they want to apply.

It is legal for organizations and outside entities to provide ballot applications. Organizations do not need to register, nor do they need our permission, to mail things such as mail-ballot applications or voter-registration applications. Some outside organizations submit their mailings to us in advance to ensure accuracy, but some do not, and it is not required.

These mailings might include a valid application for a mail-in ballot, but if voters want to be sure, they can compare any such mailing to the paper application found here on our website:

It is important to note that, regardless of the extent of any mass mailing, each application submitted for a mail-in or absentee ballot will be subject to the normal processes that county election offices carry out to verify the applicant’s eligibility.

Also, we have heard a few reports of deceased individuals receiving the applications. This indicates the organization is using outdated voter lists. If an application were submitted from someone who has been removed from the voter roll – because they died or moved to a new address, for example – that would be discovered when the county election office processes the application.

