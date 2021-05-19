Third house in City of Pittston shut down for suspected drug activity

Police: "If you are distributing narcotics in our City, we WILL kick in your door, and help you move to county jail.”

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person has been arrested after police executed a search warrant on a “known distribution location” on Leonard Street in Pittston, according to the City of Pittston Police Department’s Facebook page.

They say quantities of methamphetamine and MDMA also known as “molly” were ceased from the home on Wednesday. This is the third drug bust they have had recently.

According to a release from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, “this incident marks the third residence found trafficking in narcotics searched by police in the short time since the Pittston City Administration has re-staffed its Special Investigations Unit.”

The release goes on to say, Pittston Police Chief Neil Murphy issued a warning to drug traffickers that his department is not backing down, saying “If you are distributing narcotics in our City, we WILL kick in your door, and help you move to county jail.”