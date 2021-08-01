Third Community Day held in Cogan Station

COGAN STATION, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a big day for a local business. A grand opening with a special celebration for the community.

“We had it last year, we did a Little Kids Day and then the year before that we did a community yard sale. So, we try to do something every year for the community just so they can get out. Especially with the pandemic last year, we were one of the ones that actually did something,” Schon’s Hardware Ag and Feed owner Morgan Stoner said.

This year makes it their third Community Day. They had games like the Hatchet House, food and treats and the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company.

“We built a house of fire, we saw it on Facebook and it’s this big house made out of plywood. There’s fire in the windows and they have to knock it down,” Stoner said.

Kids also could sit in the fire trucks and learn about fire safety.

“I did a fire game, fire activities and I even did the blaze and I did the sirens,” Deucalino, a Williamsport resident said.

The fire department says they enjoy being a part of events like this because it allows them to build relationships with children and the community.

“Kind of show them our turnout gear and what we look like when we come in, so if things ever were to happen, you know, with a fire at their house or whatever, or even a vehicle accident, they can kind of know that they can trust us,” volunteer fireman Cody Johnson said.

Like so many businesses, Stoner says they struggled throughout the pandemic and they’re grateful for the continued support of the community.

“The community makes the shop. If you don’t have people behind you, you’re not going to make it,” Stoner said.

Eyewitness News is told they plan to continue the annual Community Day in Cogan Station for years to come.