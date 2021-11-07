Third annual Memorial Mass honoring firefighters held in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual memorial mass honoring firefighters was held Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

The Mass remembers firefighters who have gone before and honors those that still serve. Current firefighters say events like this are important to the families of those who we have lost.

“Their loved ones dedicated their lives not only to the fire company, but to the community as well, and we want to honor those and keep their memory alive,” West Hazleton Fire Company president/second assistant chief Kyle Kaschak said.

Every year, a bell is rung to honor those who have been lost.