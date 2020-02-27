Third annual fish fry returns to Harwood Fire Company

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual Lenten fire house tradition in Luzerne County kicked off Wednesday night.

The third annual fish fry started Ash Wednesday at the Harwood Fire Company. The event serves up a menu of fish, shrimp, mac and cheese, and much more all to benefit the needs of the fire company.

The funds go towards new gear, training for volunteers, and some engine maintenance for their fire trucks. The food is available every Friday at the Harwood Fire Company from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until and including Good Friday.