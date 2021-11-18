‘They bring us so much happiness and joy’: Celebrating adoption in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — November is National Adoption Awareness Month. The initiative shines a light on the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care.

Thursday, four children were adopted into their forever families at the Monroe County Courthouse. After the ceremony, it was time to celebrate.

“They bring us so much happiness and joy,” adoptive mother Larissa Folio said.

Larissa Folio and her husband Mark are busy parents. The teacher and EMT from Effort have seven children, four of which are adopted.

“I was only able to have one child. So, after having our son we wanted to have more children. We couldn’t imagine not sharing that love with other children,” Larissa said.

The Folio family grew in July of 2020 when they adopted their three-year-old son, Jameson.

“It’s just great to celebrate him. He deserves it,” Mark said.

Thursday, they joined other local families for Monroe County Children and Youth’s 9th annual “Adoption Day” party at Christian Life Assembly Church. Since the pandemic canceled the annual event last year, it’s a celebration of children adopted in the community over the last two years.

“On Adoption Day you get to hear a lot of happy cases. And we had the families come in, and in fact, we had our jury box filled with Disney stuffed characters,” Monroe County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steve Higgins said.

Children and their forever families enjoyed games, food, crafts and entertainment. The event is also an opportunity to spread the word about the critical need for adoption and foster parents.

“Foster care is emotional and it’s a journey. But it is so worth it. We were foster parents for 10 years, and we would do it again in a heartbeat,” Larissa said.

Approximately 13,000 to 15,000 children in Pennsylvania are currently in foster care. To find out more on the process of adoption and fostering, head to dhs.pa.gov.