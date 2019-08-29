Therapy dogs at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

(WBRE/WYOU) — Long lines at TSA security, delayed flights or waiting for baggage. Traveling by air can be a stressful experience.

That’s why the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport started the AVP Therapy Animals Integrating Less Stress or TAILS program. Lisa McGarry, who volunteers for the program, says it’s useful for all ages.

“Everybody sees a dog, their face lights up. They relax you know. They might be thinking about ‘aw jeez, how long my flight is. How long I have to wait’,” McGarry said.

Trainers can volunteer for the program as long as they are currently registered with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, Pleasure of Your Company Therapy Dogs Inc., or Therapy Dogs International.

Each dog is specially trained to deal with different high tension situations and spends about two hours in the airport during a shift.