The Wright Center providing winter clothes for needy in Lackawanna County

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a relatively mild winter so far.

But you know at some point it’s bound to get bitterly cold. That’s why what’s called the Bags of Warmth program is underway. The push is on to help keep people warm at a local healthcare provider.

Employees at The Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton are busy getting their Rack of Warmth and Bags of Warmth ready. It’s to help people who may need hats, gloves, and coats for the winter.

Patients can anonymously take what they need at any of their locations until the end of March. Most of the new or gently-used clothes are donated by employees who say the longtime drive is important to the center.

“It’s a way to give back to the community essentially. It’s not only for our patients, but it’s for the individuals that we serve and we’re partners with multiple individuals within the community so it’s a perfect opportunity for us to give back,” Dr. Susan Baroody, Medical Director of The Wright Center, said.

Employees will also hang some bags with winter clothes around Lackawanna County Courthouse square so that people who may need them have easy access.