The United States Air Force Thunderbirds to headline The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to the The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow in August, according to a press release from Pocono Raceway.

On Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow will host over two hours of aerobatic entertainment and performances.

“‘The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow’ is back, bigger and faster,” said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May. “We are thrilled to announce the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be the main event at our unique, stadium-style air show. It is going to be a treat for everyone in attendance as the jets will be at near eye-level.”

In addition to the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the event will also feature the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team.

Tickets cost $20 for an adult, $10 per child and $10 per vehicle. You can purchase tickets for both air show dates online or by calling Pocono Raceway at 1-800-722-3929.