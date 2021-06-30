The state physician is asking for Pennsylvanians to get their COVID vaccine

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The state’s acting physician general is calling on northeastern and central Pennsylvanians to get their COVID vaccination if they haven’t already.

Dr. Denise Johnson joined Geisinger officials Wednesday at a news conference in Wilkes-Barre. The goal was to encourage more eligible Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated so that herd immunity can be reached against the virus.

The CDC says 60 percent of all Pennsylvania adults have been fully vaccinated. 70 percent of all Pennsylvanians is required to reach herd immunity statewide but vaccine hesitancy is proving to be a roadblock.

Dr. Johnson spoke with Eyewitness News about how she hopes to break down that hesitancy including among members of the healthcare community. Mark Hiller will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 6.