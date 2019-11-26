The Spirit of Giving; Students Break Donation Record

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) High school students from our area continue a tradition in the spirit of giving.

Each year North Pocono High School students exceed their own expectations by donating thousands of food items for a local food pantry.

As Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler shows us — they’re trading notebooks for canned goods.

Dozens of North Pocono High School Students and volunteers lend a hand by loading boxes of non-perishable food items into the back of trucks.

“With student council, we recently have said about getting into the community and breaking records. So this year I challenged them that we get 20-thousand cans” said Connor Aversa, Student Council President, North Pocono High School.

Connor Aversa says while the student council organized the drive his fellow classmates came through for the North Pocono Food Pantry.

Every box or can is donated with a sense of pride by the students.

“I heard other people from the next class saying that they were going to break the record again and I love that push. I just hope every year people look to break records” added Aversa.

“Last we got 17-thousand which is also an incredible number but we really pushed to break the school record this year,” added Allie Taffera, Student Council Member, North Pocono High School

The items were loaded. And hauled away to the pantry less than a mile away to be unloaded.

“It lifts a huge burden because if the food is not here then we have to fundraise, we have to shop ” noted Beth Czulada, Co-Leader, North Pocono Food Pantry

The food donated Monday is expected to last into May. It will help feed more than 200 families a month. That’s about 900 people.”

“It’s the time of the year it’s the most expensive. People are heating, people are trying to buy presents for their families,” said Czulada.

In any case, students at North Pocono are doing what they can to make a lasting impression.

“I’m so blessed to be part of a great group and I am so excited to for everything else we are going to do this year,” said Allie Taffera, Student Council Member, North Pocono High School.