The Snow-People of Stroudsburg

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An idea to attract visitors to downtown Stroudsburg in the winter that started last year will be even bigger this year.

Go Collaborative, the nonprofit that started the idea to use art, foam and steel rebar to make giant snowmen– was putting the finishing touches on 30 of the characters this afternoon.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory caught up with the organizers of the growing event and has the story from Stroudsburg.

The Snowmen Will Be Up From Black Friday Until March First In Downtown Stroudsburg And Parts Of Stroud Township.

