The Snow People of Stroudsburg

by: Tom Gregory, Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)   The lack of snow didn’t stop some snowmen from being put up in the Poconos.

 Crews were busy installing 30 life-sized, artist decorated snowmen all around downtown Stroudsburg and up into Stroud Township.

 It’s all part of an effort by Go collaborative, a non-profit to help draw people to the downtown in the winter months.

  It’s the second year the group has undertaken the project and local business owners think it will help attract customers during the Christmas shopping season.

“Just think it’s a nice addition to Main Street.  It brings more people into town, especially families.  It’s free, it’s there for them to take pictures and there’s a lot more to it.  There’s a lot of discounts going on with the stores and everybody is working with these people who have done the snowmen”, said Paula Fitzpatrick, Owner, Fitzpatrick’s Celtic and Irish Store
The snowmen will be up until March 1st.”

