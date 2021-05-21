The show goes on for Wyoming Area Drama Club

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming Area Drama Club performed Chicago in front of a live audience Friday night.

However, a month ago the teen thespians didn’t know if they’d be able to perform at all. Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, and the adversity they faced, the show must go on!

Less than a month ago, Eyewitness News was here for a tense school board meeting in the auditorium to address a teacher’s reported homophobic comments about the Drama Club students. Friday night, the auditorium was filled with people who came to show their support.

Wyoming Area Drama Club president Amelia Lawrence says they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the community since the controversy in April. Three weeks before opening night, one of their teachers went on an alleged homophobic rant about the drama students, in public.

At a school board meeting on April 27th, the school board’s solicitor told concerned parents and students, they were investigating a personnel matter and were taking it very seriously.

The students said the situation was hurtful and disheartening. But they rose above, determined to put on a great show. NEPA Rainbow Alliance and NEPA Pride project board members attended opening night to show support for the students.

“It felt amazing because after that whole thing happened it felt good to know that we have supporters out there to let us know that we’re not alone,” performer Samantha Gashi said.

“We will not tolerate being mistreated just for being ourselves and we do have a lot more support from within the school and outside the school, and it feels very good,” Lawrence said.

COVID regulations allow for 500 audience members a night so they can space out the seats. The show runs again Saturday and Sunday as well as next weekend.