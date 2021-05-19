The Scranton School Board candidates that are seeking to be on the ballot in November

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Five seats are up for grabs for the Scranton School Board and Tuesday’s primary election gave us an idea of who will fill those seats in November.

At this point, it appears two incumbents and two newcomers will sit on the board come December. Most candidates cross-filed in Tuesday’s primary election almost sealing the deal for November.

The Scranton School District could see two new faces on its board come November.

Tyrone Holmes and Danielle Chesek both ran on the Democratic and Republican ticket with former member Tom Borthwick and incumbents board president Katie Gilmartin and Sean McAndrews.

“We can’t just say yes to everything. We really need to do our homework and make sure we’re making sound decisions because, again, this is the biggest time of the district. We really need to make sure everything is correct,” said Sean McAndrews, Scranton School Board candidate.

McAndrews got appointed to the board more than a year ago. McAndrews, Holmes, and Chesek were endorsed by the Scranton Federation of Teachers for Tuesday’s primary election win as Democrats.

“That means they believed in me on my time on the board. That, you know, that I trust me and I listened to them. We had a lot of tough decisions, even to go back to school,” said McAndrews.

The teacher’s union did not support Katie Gilmartin. In a post-election statement, union president Rosemary Boland says:

“Current school board president Katie Gilmartin will be on the general election ballot in November. We will make sure that voters are well aware of her record of harmful budget cuts, rather than investing in our students and schools.” Rosemary Boland, Teachers Union

Gilmartin responded to the criticism.

“We have a one-to-one technology program that truly wasn’t even on anybody’s radar. We thought that was a pie in the sky dream for us in the Scranton School District and we have it now,” stated Gilmartin.

While improving education the district continues to work through a financial recovery plan that’s getting some push back from the newcomers. The district will receive millions of dollars in COVID relief.

“We can invest that in one-time expenditures, one-time costs that have a long-term impact and really make a lasting change in this district,” said Gilmartin.

Last night Gilmartin won the two-year term for School Board director for both parties, filling Thomas Schuster’s position.

Gilmartin will have to decide whether to take a two-year term or a four-year term. The board then will have to appoint a new director.