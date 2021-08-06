The results are in: Williamsport City Hall relocates

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The results of an air quality report done at Williamsport City Hall came back showing health concerns. Now city workers are being moved to a new space.

The analysis found that 25 percent of the building is considered a health risk, but all the offices are being relocated just to be safe.

“We don’t have our full findings yet, but given that our H-VAC is interconnected, we have to shut down the whole building. Obviously, our number one concern is the health and safety of our employees and the public,” Mayor Derek Slaughter said.

All the offices, including the Williamsport Police Department, will be relocated to the Transit and Trade Center buildings 1 and 2, and River Valley Transit on West Third Street.

“Although we do control our transit system, those buildings are transit. They’re federally and state-funded so we do actually have to put a formal lease agreement in place to occupy those spaces,” Slaughter said.

The move is considered incidental, so the expense won’t fall on taxpayers. The city is working closely with the Department of Public Works to help with the transition.

“It is going to be slightly challenging, but we are going to do everything we can to create the space they need and do any building upgrades that we need to house all of their needs,” said Adam Winder, director of Public Works.

All of their offices will keep the same contact information and a list of their new locations will be sent out soon. However, Winder says it will be a while before they can decide if the building can be repaired.

“Until we get a firm understanding of all the issues with City Hall, I think that’s going to be a grey area for the moment,” says Windner

The building is not fully unoccupied right now, but they will have until September 3rd to completely move out of City Hall.