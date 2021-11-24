The Pocono Cheesecake Factory facing high demand, low staffing during holidays

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Cheesecake Factory is a family-owned business since 1985. Wednesday and Thursday are their busiest days of all year.

For the first time ever, they had to strictly do online and first-come, first-serve orders because they don’t have the staffing to answer the phones with orders.





The entire family was the only ones working at the business and they say they’re struggling to hire workers just like other small businesses.

On Wednesday customers were lined up to buy their favorite desserts The owner tells Eyewitness News the most popular is its original cheesecake, but also its pumpkin cheesecake. Thursday they are offering special hours to meet demand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

