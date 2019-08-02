The PHRA “The Git Up” Challenge

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) We have a fun video to share with you– it is from Pennsylvania’s Horse Racing Association.

Six tracks, including the Downs at Mohegan Sun and Hollywood’s Penn National in Grantville along with more than 40 jockeys, trainers and staff– showing off dance moves!

It is their version of Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up”

Jockeys, drivers, trainers, announcers, groomers and front office staff from teaming up to create a two-stepping video of this summer’s viral dance craze

Video Courtesy: Pennsylvania’s Horse Racing Association

HARRISBURG, Pa. (July 31, 2019) — Pennsylvania’s horse racing community might span six tracks spread throughout all corners of the state, but that didn’t stop a team of jockeys, drivers, trainers, announcers, groomers and front office staff from teaming up to create a two-stepping video of this summer’s viral dance craze.

The video, featuring a hip hop-meets-country rendition of Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up,” showcases more than 40 representatives from Pennsylvania tracks, the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Associations and the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA).

Tracks represented include The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Parx Racing at Parx Casino, Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, Penn National Race Course and Presque Isle Downs & Casino.

“As an industry, and at every track in Pennsylvania, we work hard and we play hard, and this video brings that attitude to life in a fun way,” said PHRA Marketing Director Ashley Eisenbeil, who appears in the video alongside her two sons. “This video also highlights the many different jobs and people who work behind the scenes to make it happen every day for horse racing fans throughout the state.”

Pennsylvania horse racing’s version of “The Git Up” can be viewed on YouTube or on the PHRA Facebook Page at facebook.com/pennhorseracing.