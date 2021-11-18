“The Office” actor Brian Baumgartner visits Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people gathered at Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton to meet one of the actors in “The Office”.

Brian Baumgartner held a book signing in the Electric City Thursday night for his new book “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin” named after the fictional paper company based in Scranton on the hit NBC comedy.

Baumgartner, known as Kevin from the show, met with many fans, including one who has a special memory with the actor and made a cameo in the book.

“He came to my wedding 15 years ago, May 2007. The story he tells in that book is exactly how it happened, and it was my first time reading it tonight, and it was great,” Lauren Eckenrode of Scranton said.

Former Scranton mayor Chris Dougherty and his wife Donna were also at Cooper’s for the book signing Thursday. Baumgartner also visited the Scranton University book store and Backyard Alehouse.

Latest Videos