The Night Before Christmas 2019

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) For the past 25 plus Christmas Eves, the Eyewitness News Family has gathered to read the classic tale “Twas the Night Before Christmas”.

It is a tradition that started with former anchorman Keith Martin – who would don a red jacket and read the story while our pictures appeared on the screen.

When Keith moved on, Sandy Wisnewski and I (Jayne Ann Bugda) decided to split the lines among the staff and a new tradition was born.

Many of us have read before and there are many new faces to our holiday tale. We have a lot of fun reading our lines.

We wish you a holiday season filled with many blessing and we thank you for making Eyewitness News part of your day!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year-

Jayne Ann Bugda and Sandy Wisnewski



































































