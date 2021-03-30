The latest 2021 buzz: The year cicadas return

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In the month of May 2021, Brood X cicadas will emerge from the ground in the mid-Atlantic region.

Cicadas emerge every 17 years, the last time being the spring of 2004. Each full-grown insect, usually ranges between one to two inches in length, and are known for their loud noises.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 5, reporter Logan Westrope speaks with a biology professor from Wilkes University on the science of cicadas and hears from people on their memories of the insect.