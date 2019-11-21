The Last Run of the Phoebe Snow

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) 63 years ago the Erie Lackawanna Railroad’s so-called “Legendary Phoebe Snow” ceased “passenger service from Scranton to New York City.

With eyewitness news film from our archives Photojournalist, Joseph Butash Looks to see if the push for its return is gathering steam.

There’s good news. Larry Malski of the Pennsylvania northeast Pennsylvania railroad authority tells Eyewitness News he is optimistic that the restoration of passenger rail service will happen in our lifetime.

Right now 7 miles of 28 miles of track ripped up in the 1980s is being replaced in New Jersey with a 62 million dollar grant.

The Pennsylvania Northeast Railroad Authority has received federal and state funding to do a preliminary study to get the current cost of replacing the remaining 21 miles between the Delaware Water Gap and Andover, New Jersey.

By the way—-while the Phoebe Snow ceased operations in 1966, an overnight train between Chicago to Hoboken operated until January 5, 1970.