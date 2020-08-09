The “I Am Alliance” holds pride rally in Milton

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dozens lined front street in Milton Saturday afternoon for the “I Am Alliance” Milton Pride Rally.

The rally featured many holding signs and chanting slogans promoting love, unity and equality for all.

The message of love through understanding and education is one they hope to get across in a peaceful way.

Organizers say their goal is to fight discrimination, promote discussion and provide a platform and voice for the LGBTQ community in central Pennsylvania.

“For so long, this has been a community that has been pushed to the shadows, pushed out of churches, pushed out of homes, they have had to make their own way. So it is really important to have those discussions that brings across education and understanding,” said Victoria Matthews, founder, “I Am Alliance.”

Saturday’s rally was the second in what organizers hope will be a series of rallies in central Pennsylvania. The first was in Mifflinburg, and the next one is planned for later this year in Sunbury.