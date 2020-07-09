The Great Allentown Fair canceled in 2020

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 2020 Great Allentown Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We took into account all aspects that go into producing a safe premier event and ultimately the health and welfare of the thousands of local, out-of-town and out-of-state fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors and entertainers was paramount in our decision,” Beverly Gruber, president of the Lehigh County Agricultural Society that owns and operates the Fair and its home Allentown Fairgrounds, said in a statement posted on the fair’s website.

The 2020 fair had been scheduled to held September 1-7. It has been rescheduled August 31 – September 6, 2021.

“After much thought and consideration, the health and well-being of fairgoers, employees and the Fair‚ many dedicated and loyal partners was paramount in the recent decision of the Lehigh County Agricultural Society concerning the 2020 edition of The Great Allentown Fair,” a Facebook post made by The Great Allentown fair red. “Citing the state mandated guidelines and the many complexities of the COVID-19 virus, the executive committee has canceled this year’s Fair.”

Tickets are now on sale for concert dates in 2021 on the website.